Hicks Jr., Willaim S. B. J. 2021-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. -William Steven Bradley James Hicks, Jr., newborn child of Sydney Campbel, and William Hicks, Sr. passed away Monday March 15, 2021, in Maryville.

He is survived by: his parents and maternal grandparents; Travis Campbell, Jennifer McCarthy; maternal great- grandparents, Sandy and Alan Campbell and Terri and Manuel Romero; paternal grandparents, Tina Hicks (Larry Nagle, Steven (Robin Bourland) Hicks; aunts: Selicia Campbell, Brooklyn, Aspen, Harper, and Brittany Harms; uncles, Alexander Campbell and Nathan Taylor.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

He will be cremated, under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.