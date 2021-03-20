Hicks Jr., Willaim S. B. J. 2021-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. -William Steven Bradley James Hicks, Jr., newborn child of Sydney Campbel, and William Hicks, Sr. passed away Monday March 15, 2021, in Maryville.
He is survived by: his parents and maternal grandparents; Travis Campbell, Jennifer McCarthy; maternal great- grandparents, Sandy and Alan Campbell and Terri and Manuel Romero; paternal grandparents, Tina Hicks (Larry Nagle, Steven (Robin Bourland) Hicks; aunts: Selicia Campbell, Brooklyn, Aspen, Harper, and Brittany Harms; uncles, Alexander Campbell and Nathan Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
He will be cremated, under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
