James "Jim" Richard Hicks, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born May 28, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan. He married Sharon Pummell on Sept. 16, 1978, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Lafayette High school, and was the owner of Modlin & Hicks Construction company. He served in the United States Marine Corp.
Jim loved to golf, going to the casino and spending time with his family and grandkids. He was a member of Carpenters Union, the Eagles Lodge, and the Moila Shrine.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Alberta and Fred Beattie;father, Ralph Hicks; son, Randy Hunt; son-in-law, Michael Dudeck; daughter-in-law, Lachelle Sims; father-in- law, Ellis Pummell; three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include: wife, Sharon Hicks of the home; daughters, Jamie Dudeck (Dustin Creal), and daughter, Jenny Hunt, of St. Joseph; sons, Mike Hicks, St. Joseph, and Scott (Mary) Hicks, Amazonia, Missouri; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, one great-grandchild, Hudson James, on the way due in October; and his mother-in-law, Maxine Pummell, St. Joseph.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
