Hicks, Doris L. 1931-2021

Doris L. Hicks, 89, St. Joseph, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her residence. Born in St. Joseph Sept. 26, 1931, she was a lifelong resident, graduating from Bartlett High School and Lincoln University. She had been employed by Prudential Life Insurance Company for over 31 years before retiring.

Ms. Hicks was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness in St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ella Hicks; brothers, Frank, Frederick, George, Moses; a sister, Katy Stowe; and grandson, Master Boston Wilkinson.

Ms. Hicks is survived by her sons, William Hicks (Linda), Edward Hicks (Gloria); sister-in-law, Margaret Hicks; six grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; special friends, Pat Ewing, Jane Venable, and Adriane Thuston.

Private Funeral Service Saturday, 1 p.m., Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, Family visitation at noon at Bullock Chapel, interment Ashland Cemetery. The service will be live stream, please contact the funeral home for details. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.