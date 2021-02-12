Hicks, Doris L. 1931-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Doris L. Hicks, 89, St. Joseph, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her residence. Born in St. Joseph Sept. 26, 1931, she was a lifelong resident, graduating from Bartlett High School and Lincoln University. She had been employed by Prudential Life Insurance Company for over 31 years before retiring.

Ms. Hicks was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness in St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ella Hicks; brothers, Frank, Frederick, George, Moses; a sister, Katy Stowe; and grandson, Master Boston Wilkinson.

Ms. Hicks is survived by her sons, William Hicks (Linda), Edward Hicks (Gloria); sister-in-law, Margaret Hicks; six grandchildren, Damon Buckner (Tonia), Darneska Hawkins (Cecil), Denton Thomas(Cherie), William Buckner, Gina Buckner, Leannah Buckner; 14 great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Pat Ewing, Jane Venable, and Adriane Thuston.

Private Funeral Service Saturday 1 p.m., Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, Family visitation noon to 1 p.m. Bullock Chapel, interment Ashland Cemetery. The service will be live stream, please contact the funeral home for details. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.