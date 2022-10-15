Allan E. Hicks, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
He was born Sept. 14, 1939, to Clarence and Mary (Baker) Hicks, in Meadville, Missouri.
Allan retired from the St. Joseph Police Department where he served for over thirty years before serving with the Missouri Juvenile Services. Later, he a was a school bus driver for the Savannah, Missouri, School District.
Allan enjoyed spending time with his family, was an avid golfer, and was the biggest Missouri Tiger fan of all time. For many years, he played fastpitch softball in St. Joseph and the surrounding area.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jeff and Jerry Hicks.
Survivors include daughters, Judie Richey (David), and Jacquie Hicks (Tim); grandchildren, Lyndi, Mindy, Claire, Stuart, Korbin, and Keaton; siblings, Gary Hicks, Donna Stuver, Becci Goodwin, Cindi Ware, Ted Hicks, Jenny Eller and Joni Eller; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m., Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Judie Richey, Hudson's Heroes, 8030 North Callaway Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64152.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.