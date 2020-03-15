ROCK PORT, Mo. - Teresa L. Hickok, 63, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home in Rock Port.
Preceded: father, Clifford E. Hill and brother, Cliff Hill.
Survivors: husband, Jim Hickok, Rock Port; mother, Kathryn Hill, Rock Port; son, David Vette (Nicole Salmond), Maryville, Missouri; grandson, Maven Vette, Maryville; additional children, Janette Garrett, St. Joseph, Kimberly (Chuck) Henry, Ravenwood, Missouri; grandchildren: Rebecca Hopper, Jozlynn Hopper, Delaney Hopper, Braydon Hopper, Quentin Garrett; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Watson Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri.
Interment: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.
Family Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, Watson Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Watson Baptist Church.
Services: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.