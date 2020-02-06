Hickman, Mavis Madeline 1930-2020

LATHROP, Mo. - Mavis Madeline Hickman, 89, of Lathrop, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at her home, in Lathrop.

Madeline was born Sept. 22, 1930, in Martinsville, Missouri, one of seven children of Alvie and Roxie C. (Turner) Groves.

She grew up in Martinsville and graduated from high school there.

She married Lewis D. Burton, of Bethany, Missouri, and after several moves, ended up on a farm near Turney, raising two sons.

She later married Denver "Slim" Hickman, of Plattsburg, Missouri.

Madeline loved working alongside Slim, riding her horse, "Little Joe", and working cattle.

Madeline loved the outdoors and fishing, so after the passing of Slim, Madeline took a job working at Burton's Bait and Tackle, where she never met a stranger.

She loved to visit with the fishermen and share her knowledge on how to enjoy a day at the lake.

Madeline had a strong faith in God, made friends quickly and was loved by everyone.

She has spent the last 18 years with companion, Leonard F. "Butch" Butcher. She and Butch loved music and going to dances.

Survivors include: Leonard F. "Butch" Butcher, of the home; four sons: Gary Burton (Natalie), of Smithville, Missouri, Brent Burton (Mary McGinley), of Plattsburg, Russell Wayne Hickman (Donna), of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Richard Hickman (Debbie), of North Port Long Island, New York; daughter, Karen Ann Lynch (Tom), of Spickard, Missouri; brother, Larry Groves (Janice), of Bethany; sisters, Maxine Parman (James), of Stanberry, Missouri, and Norma Pittsenbarger, of Bethany; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Madeline was preceded in death by three brothers: Wilbur, Jim and Donald Groves; and husbands, Dale Burton and Slim Hickman.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a service celebrating Madeline's life at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Park Lawn Lathrop Chapel, 901 Clinton St., Lathrop.

Burial will follow at Lathrop Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements: Park Lawn Lathrop Chapel 816- 740-4658. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.