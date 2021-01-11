PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Donna Lee Hibbs, 86, Pattonsburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at her home.

Donna was born on May 24, 1934, to Neal and Lucille (Smith) Drummond in Jamesport, Missouri and was a graduate of Pattonsburg High School.

She was also a long-time member of the Pattonsburg Methodist Church and was very active in her community.

She married Larry Hibbs on Aug. 21, 1954, and they were married for 51 years before his death, in 2005.

Donna had worked for the Lake Viking office and the Missouri Land Title for several years, after raising her three children.

Donna was an avid KU basketball, Royals and Chiefs fan, and loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Dawn and her brother, Dean Drummond.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary Lou (Joe) Brandt of Kearney, MO and Cheryl (Mike) Minyard of Platte City, MO; son, David (Michelle) Hibbs of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Jared & Logan Brandt, Cody & Blake Minyard, Kylie & Grant Hibbs; great grandchildren, Emma & Henry Brandt and her sister, Linda Adkins.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 12 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial will follow in the Civil Bend Methodist Cemetery, Pattonsburg, MO. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory. Memorials may be made to the Civil Bend Methodist Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.