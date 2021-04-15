Carolyn Joan Hewitt, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at her daughters home in Liberty, Missouri. She was born March 28, 1936, in King City, Missouri, daughter of the late Eva (Taylor) and Lavern Antle. She graduated from King City High School, and she married Maurice on Sept. 15, 1953.

Carolyn was a beautician, and also owned and operated Hewitt's Food 'n Drink in King City. She loved to play Bingo with friends, travel internationally, and being an entrepreneur.

Carolyn was preceded in death by husband, Maurice W. Hewitt; her parents; sisters, Jenelda (Earl) Carmichael, Janeal (Kenny) Groom, Alma (Stanley) Carmichael, Melba (Raymond) Hart, Beverly Sharp, and Connie (Denny) Snapp; brother, Jerry L. Antle; and son-in- law, Mike Gray.

Survivors include: son, Brian (Mary Pat) Hewitt of St. Joseph; and daughter, Lana Gray of Liberty, Missouri; three grandchildren, Anna Hewitt, Ryan (Mandy) Gray, and Cassie (Ben) Musfeldt; great- grandchildren, Knox and Briggs Gray and Max and Layla Musfeldt; brothers, Robert (Barbara) Antle of Stewartsville, Missouri and Richard L. (Charolette) Antle of Columbia, Missouri; and sister, Sharon (Dean) Lippitt of Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral services and public live stream: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Barry Pennington officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Children's Mercy at https://support.childrensmercy.org/CarolynHewitt.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.