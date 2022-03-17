KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Carol B. Hester, 74, Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022.
She was born Aug. 3, 1947, to LeRoy and Mary Ann (Cook) Ezzell and spent her early life in St. Joseph, graduating from Benton High School as a National Honors Society member her Sophomore through Senior years.
Carol married Duke Hester on June 9, 1985, and again on June 9, 1991.
For most of her professional career she worked in sales and marketing in the life insurance industry.
While she loved her Lord and Savior above all, the highlights of her retirement years were being a grandma and traveling with Duke.
Carol embraced the adversity of her own trials, seeking opportunities to serve others.
She served as a Stephen Minister providing one-to-one support for people going through difficult times. Confronting a serious illness, she became involved with Turning Point, a cancer patient support and advocacy group. She subsequently became involved with Family Reach, an organization focused on alleviating the financial burdens of treatment.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Duke; children, Michele Gough (Andy), Jay Fontanini (Marissa), Teri Majors (Matt), and Amy Minor (Phil); grandchildren, Mason and Sawyer Gough, Adriana, John and Victoria Fontanini, Emma and Isabella Majors; brothers, Rick Ezzell (Mya) and Glenn Ezzell (Melody); sister, Jennie Ezzell Janeway (Jeff); Jeremy, Jason, Brandon, and Melissa; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Gifts in Carol's memory may be made to Turning Point (www.turningpointkc.org/) or Family Reach (www.familyreach.org/). As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
