Hesson, Patricia 1936-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Patricia Hesson, 85, of St. Joseph, formerly of Gower, Missouri, passed away Nov. 18, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 4, 1936, in Colfax, Iowa. Pat grew up in Colfax and graduated from Colfax High School in 1954. She then attended Drake University where she received her Associate Degree.
On Dec. 29, 1957, she was united in marriage to Maurice Eugene Hesson. After their marriage they made their home in Gower. In 2004 they moved to St. Joseph. Her husband, Maurice, preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2020.
She was a former of the Gower Baptist Church and a member of the Journey Baptist Church in St. Joseph.
Pat was a bookkeeper for Gower Lumber, an Administrative Secretary for Sheraton Hotel in St. Joseph, and a Secretary for the City Clerks Office of St. Joseph.
Pat's passion was music and she was a long standing member of the St. Joseph Community Chorus and Chamber Choir.
She was also preceded in death by her father, Norman Carey Case; her grandmother that raised her, Melissa Irene Case; and brother George Benjamin Case.
Pat is survived by her son, Don (Amy) Hesson; sister, Janice (Ron) Wing; sister, Judy (Wendall) Ross; brother, Greg Case; brother-in-law Paul E. (Joann) Hesson; several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Journey Baptist Church, St. Joseph with visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Journey Baptist Church for Faith For Future.
Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
