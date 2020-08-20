Hesson, Maurice E.

Maurice E. Hesson

Maurice Eugene Hesson, 85, of St. Joseph, formerly of Gower, Missouri, passed away Aug. 18, 2020.

Survivors: wife, Patricia "Pat" Hesson; son, Don (Amy) Hesson; brother, Paul E. (Joann) Hesson.

Celebration of Life Service: 5 p.m. with visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Journey Baptist Church, St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Journey Baptist Church for International Missions.

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.