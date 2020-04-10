Edward E.

Hesselschwerdt

APATCHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Edward Earl Hesselschwerdt passed away March 30, 2020.

He was living with his daughter, Ladonnagene (Bob) Geary, in Apatche Junction.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, David Dutch and Olive (Jackson) Hesselschwerdt; sister, Dorisgene Myers; brothers, Richard and John; and foster brother, Earl Ogden.

He is survived by: a brother, Ronald (Shirley), of Little Rock, Arkansas; and a sister, Rhoda (Bill) Embrey, of Union Star, Missouri.

No funeral planned.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.