CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Timothy Wayne Hess, age 65, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Feb. 24, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Tim was born the son of Harold and Delores (Chalfant) Hess on Jan. 6, 1956, in Atchison, Kansas. He attended the Maur Hill Preparatory Academy, Atchison. Tim was united in marriage to Amy Fairchild on Nov. 10, 1988, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She survives of the home.

Tim owned and operated Hess Heating and Cooling, Chillicothe. He was a member of the Chillicothe Elks Lodge #656 and the Chillicothe Eagles Club. Tim was also a member of the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. He was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, Chillicothe. Tim was a jack-of-all-trades. He loved to go camping, enjoyed restoring cars and tractors, and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Amy, of the home; two sons, Joseph Wayne Hess, of Florida, and Trevor Cain Hess, of Marceline, Missouri; five grandchildren, Hannah Hess, Kaitlyn Hess, Peyton Diggs, Marcus Hess, and Mason Reeter; three brothers, David Hess and wife, Sherrie, of Atchison, Terry Hess and wife Shelly, of Atchison, and Benny Hess of Olathe, Kansas; one sister, Mary Roland and husband Phil, of Leavenworth, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Carol Brox and Joyce Gates; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Hess.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. A private family Parish Rosary will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on March 1, 2021, at 6 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on March 1, 2021, from noon until 8 p.m. Burial will be held at Ed gewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School and/or American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.