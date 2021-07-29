OSBORN, Mo. - Gerald Ray Hess, 71, of Osborn, Missouri, passed away July 22, 2021. Gerald was born July 3, 1950, to James C. and Anna D. (Rolf) Hess in Paris, Arkansas.
Gerald was a 1968 graduate of Tarkio High School. On Feb. 15, 1969, he married Barbara L. Southard in Westboro, Missouri. He worked as a corrections officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Gerald was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Hess, and grandson Damion Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of the home; daughters, Christina Smith, Oregon, Missouri, Janet (Randy) Mitchell, Richland, Missouri; son, Brian Hess; five grandchildren, Candice Smith, Adrian Smith, Tyler Mitchell, Gabriel Mitchell, Julie Mitchell; five great- grandchildren, Selena and Joclyn Smith, Octavia, Milo and Samara Mitchell; sister, Delores Krejci, Bennington, Nebraska.
Graveside services and inurnment will be at Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
