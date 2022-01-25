DEARBORN, Mo. -Roy Clark "RC" Hershley Jr., 82, passed away peacefully Jan. 21, 2022, with family beside him. Roy was born May 24, 1939, to Roy Clark and Bertha (Bressman) Hershley in Dearborn, Missouri. In the middle of two sisters, he was deemed the "best brother we could have asked for." Roy joined the Missouri Air National Guard following high school and served proudly for 38 years, eventually retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant.
During his career he was able to travel the world and was fond of adventure and collecting stories and memories. His family is grateful for his sharing of these vivid tales, and they will hold those memories dear. In his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family, swapping military stories with his sons, Mike and Zac, taking motorcycle adventures with his son, Mark, and traveling to his grandsons' baseball tournaments.
Roy was kind, good humored, and generous; he will be forever missed by his sister, Lila (Jim) Scrivener; his sons, Mark (Becky) Hershley, Mike (Jill) Hershley, Nathan Hershley, and Zac (Liz) Hershley. His love will live on through his eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was loved by four nieces, two nephews, and countless friends.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents and older sister, Virginia.
Private family service will be held.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
