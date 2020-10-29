Hersh, John R. 1949-2020

DIAMOND CITY, Ark. -John Robert Hersh, 72, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his home in Diamond City, Arkansas. John was born in St. Joseph on June 19, 1949, to Louise (Sharp) Hersh and Ben Hersh.

John was preceded in death by: his mother; father; and sister, Linda Hersh Hallman Collings; and faithful four-legged companion JoJo.

Survivors include: son, Chris Hersh, Diamond City; sister, Lonnie (Lonita) Gandara Taylor (Mike), Warsaw, Missouri; cousins, Rick Clark Country Club, Missouri, Don Clark (Cindy) St. Joseph; niece, Ashley Murawski (Tony) Country Club; nephew, Ben Hallman, St. Joseph; and grandchildren Dalton Robert, Reagan Jo, Rachel Ruth and Rebekah Nicole Hersh; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Hyper.

After graduating from Savannah High School in 1967, John served honorably in the United States Air Force, as an air traffic controller. John married Dianne Rosentreter and they later divorced. John worked at the family business, the Green Valley Tavern for several years before leaving to become a sales representative for Piccadilly Circus Pizza. He became the top salesperson in his region, receiving many awards. John was a 32nd Degree Mason. John loved all sports, but his great love was golf, becoming an almost permanent fixture at the Diamond City Country Club golf course. John's hearty laugh and great stories will be deeply missed.

John's family would like to thank Legacy Hospice caregivers and his close friends in Diamond City for their care and compassion.

Per John's wishes, he requested to be cremated. There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements made under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.