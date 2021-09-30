LAKE JACKSON, Texas - Reno Herron, 45, Lake Jackson, Texas, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, Texas.
Survivors: wife, Melanie; children, Sean, Blair, Presley; parents, Cash and Carol; brothers, Rebel (Trudy), Reven, Redge; nephews, Ryder and Ray; niece, Reese; nephew, Briton; Aunt Peggy; Uncle Gary; grandparents, Clarence Yates, Sr. and Margaret Jones; mother-in-law, Cyndy and Dennis; sister-in-law, Claire.
Memorial Service: 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, United Methodist Church, Tarkio.
Family Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday, prior to service.
Memorial service will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus Street, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566.
Private family inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to an education fund for Reno's daughter, Presley.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
