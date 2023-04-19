Herring, Billee 1956-2023 Garden City, Kan.

GARDEN CITY, Kan. - Billee Ann (Karguth) Herring, 66, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Catherine Hospital, in Garden City, Kansas. She was born Oct. 23, 1956, in Orlando, Florida, the daughter of Willard "Bill" Karguth and Audrey (Wolverton) Karguth.

Billee was a long time resident of St. Joseph. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School, Class of 1975. Billee was a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy from 1975 to 1979 and was stationed at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis and in Morocco. Billee earned her RN from Methodist Medical Center School of Nursing following her service in the U.S. Navy. Billee used her nursing experience to provide long term in-home care for her parents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.