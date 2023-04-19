Herring, Billee 1956-2023 Garden City, Kan.

GARDEN CITY, Kan. - Billee Ann (Karguth) Herring, 66, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Catherine Hospital, in Garden City, Kansas. She was born Oct. 23, 1956, in Orlando, Florida, the daughter of Willard "Bill" Karguth and Audrey (Wolverton) Karguth.
Billee was a long time resident of St. Joseph. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School, Class of 1975. Billee was a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy from 1975 to 1979 and was stationed at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis and in Morocco. Billee earned her RN from Methodist Medical Center School of Nursing following her service in the U.S. Navy. Billee used her nursing experience to provide long term in-home care for her parents.
Billee and her husband, Frank, were in love for over 40 years, meeting in St. Joseph in 1981. They were married Aug. 19, 1983. The family moved to Garden City in 2012 to join daughter, Angela, and her family.
Billee enjoyed sewing and crocheting, she was the family seamstress and often made their clothing. When her children were younger she was always involved in their activities often times volunteering her time with Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and any Booster Club she could. She was warm and welcoming, referred to as "Mom" by many children other than her own. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them in whatever they were doing.
Survivors include her husband, Frank Herring; son, Andrew and his wife Alisha Herring; daughter, Angela and her husband Anthony Herman; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Alan Karguth and Joe Karguth; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Disabled American Veterans, or the American Lung Association in care of Garnand Funeral Home.
