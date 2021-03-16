Herpich, Rosalee A. 1917-2021 Denton, Kan.

DENTON, Kan. - Rosalee Alma Herpich, age 103 1/2 years, flew away from this life on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was born on Aug. 14, 1917, in Highland, Kansas, to Alonzo Marcell and Nellie (Vigus) Marcell. Rosalee lived with her parents and her four siblings on the Marcell farm in Highland, Kansas, and when she was in high school, the family moved to Denton, Kansas.

On May 25, 1935, Rosalee married Clarence L. Herpich. They made their home in Denton and the surrounding area. Three children were born of their union: John (Jack) Herpich, Janet L. Herpich Scheibe, and C.R. (Dick) Herpich. Rosalee was preceded in death by her husband who passed in 1966; her three children; her daughter-in-law, Lois (Mrs. John) Herpich; and son-in-law, Robert Scheibe.

Rosalee is survived by her daughter-in-law, Ruth (Mrs. C.R. Herpich); 11 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, the descendants of her Marcell siblings. And, she leaves her wonderful friends in Denton who have been like family to her, helping her to continue living in her home.

Devotion to faith and family marked Rosalee's life. Her Christian faith was cultivated by her involvement as a girl in the First Christian Church of Highland, Kansas, and later, in the United Methodist Church of Denton, Kansas. She loved basketball, playing on her school teams in the 1930s, and forever following Kansas University basketball. She was an accomplished seamstress and remarkable cook. Often she worked outside of the home, till age 70 when she retired. After "retiring" Rosalee regularly worked as a Doniphan County election volunteer. She considered the right to vote important, and at 103 years old, cast her ballot in person in the November 2020 presidential election. She enjoyed travels with her daughter Janet, and her son, Dick. Some winters, Rosalee would stay with her sister in California. She was active in the Order of Eastern Star, serving as Worthy High Priestess while a member of the Crescent Shrine No. 15 at Atchison, Kansas, during 1989 - 1990. There is so much more that can be written about Rosalee and her life. May the memories of those unwritten things be held dear by the ones who knew her.

