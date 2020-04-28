Vincent Paul Hernandez, 53, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, in St. Joseph.
Born Nov. 17, 1966, St. Joseph.
Survivors include: forever partner, Lori Bussell; daughters, Jessica Pierson and Leighann Hernandez; son, Tyler (Briana) Lown; mother, Carol (Toby) Force; stepmother, Mary Hernandez; siblings: Chris (Ed) Crouse, Tammy Force, Brian (Carrie) Hernandez and Tony (Laura) Force; six grandchildren.
Preceded in death by; father, Donald Hernandez; brother, Mark.
A celebration of life will be held at an upcoming date.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.