Valorie L. Hernandez 43, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home.

She was born Dec. 28, 1976, in St. Joseph, daughter of Judy and Larry Hurt. She attended Lafayette High School.

She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Valorie was preceded in death by: mother, Judy Hurt; husband, Mark Hernandez; father-in-law, Don Hernandez; and paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Virginia Hurt.

Survivors include: father, Larry Hurt, St. Joseph; sister, Vickie (Terry) Ezzell; mother-in- law, Mary Hernandez, St. Joseph; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and public livestream: 2 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.rupp funeral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.