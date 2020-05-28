Hernandez, Valorie L. 1976-2020

Valorie L. Hernandez 43, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home.

She was born December 28, 1976 in St. Joseph, daughter of Judy and Larry Hurt. She attended Lafayette High School.

She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Valorie was preceded in death by: mother, Judy Hurt; husband, Mark Hernandez; and father-in-law, Don Hernandez.

Survivors include: father, Larry Hurt, St. Joseph; sister, Vickie (Terry) Ezzell; mother-in- law, Mary Hernandez, St. Joseph; paternal grandparents, Wilbur & Virginia Hurt; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and public livestream: 2 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.rupp funeral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.