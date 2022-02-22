Monica Ann Hernandez-Riley, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born April 10, 1964, in St. Joseph. She is the daughter of the late Rosendo "Andy" and Guadalupe (Cruz) Hernandez. She attended St. Patrick School, and she graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School, class of 1982.
Monica worked in the food industry for many years. Her family owned and operated Hernandez Market and the Lupe's Drive-In for 39 years. Monica married Dan Riley on May 25, 2013, and she worked for her husband's company Rock Ridge Steel until her illness. She was a member of St. Patrick Parish. Monica was a kind, loving, and gentle person, who was dedicated to her church. She donated to all the church functions, and those who needed help in any way.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include: husband, Dan Riley, stepson, Cameron Riley; sisters, Connie (Kathy) Gerstner, Juanita (John) Thompson, Lupe Day, Carmen (George) Clinton all of St. Joseph; brothers, Rosendo "Andy" Hernandez Jr of St. Joseph, Mario (Darlene) Hernandez of Florida, and Reuben (Saundra) Hernandez of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Randy Riley of St. Joseph; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Father Richard Rocha, Celebrant. The rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Parish or the charity of donors choice.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
