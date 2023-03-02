DEARBORN, Mo. - Margaret Mae Hernandez, 85, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her home. She was born June 22, 1937, in Versailles, Missouri, daughter of the late Juanita and Roy Ballard. She married Herman Feb. 14, 1970, and they shared 40 years of marriage together prior to his death.
Margaret was a homemaker, who enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking, crochet, spending time outside, gardening and planting flowers, but she most especially she enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved her grandbabies. She was a member of the St. James Catholic Church.
Margaret was preceded in death by husband, Herman Hernandez; sons, Gregory and Randy Johnson; her parents; brothers, James and Harold Ballard; and a sister, Lorretta Ballard.
Survivors include daughters, Christina (Jesse) Pearson, Faucett, Missouri, and Carla (Donald) Flanagan, Dearborn; sons, Steve (Jennifer) Hernandez, Camden Point, Missouri, and Michael Johnson, Platte City, Missouri; 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; and her brother, William (Marilyn) Ballard, Versailles.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant.
The Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice.
