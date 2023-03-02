DEARBORN, Mo. - Margaret Mae Hernandez, 85, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her home. She was born June 22, 1937, in Versailles, Missouri, daughter of the late Juanita and Roy Ballard. She married Herman Feb. 14, 1970, and they shared 40 years of marriage together prior to his death.

Margaret was a homemaker, who enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking, crochet, spending time outside, gardening and planting flowers, but she most especially she enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved her grandbabies. She was a member of the St. James Catholic Church.

