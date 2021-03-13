Herbison, Barbara Bedford, Texas

Barbara Herbison

BEDFORD, Texas - Barbara Herbison, 72, of Bedford, passed away March 7, 2021, after a courageous four year battle with cancer.

Barb was born in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School and Gard's Business College.

She was married to Robert (Bob) Herbison in 1969.

Barbara initially worked as secretary at Hillyards Chemical Company in St. Joseph. After marrying Bob, she became a full time homemaker.

After moving to Texas in 1984, she launched a very successful 25 year career as a Property Services Coordinator at The Associates Company of North America, which was acquired by Ford Motor Credit Corporation and eventually by Citi Corporation.

Barbara enjoyed cooking and entertaining, spending time with her grandchildren, haunting antique malls and flea markets for that special find, collecting antique quilts, lunching with her many, many friends and vacationing with her family, at Roaring River State Park in the Missouri Ozarks.

Her annual Christmas parties that she hosted for the ladies at work became legendary. She was a rabid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

She was a long-time member of William C. Martin United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Norbert Wisneski and is survived by: her husband, Bob; her son, Steve and his wife, Jackie; her daughter, Melissa Norton and her husband, Ben; her mother, Patsy Wisneski; her granddaughters, Emily and Olivia Herbison; her grandson, Jordan Norton; her brothers: Michael (Judy) Wisneski, Joseph Wisneski, Sam Wisneski (Sandy), Robert Wisneski (Wanda), Patrick Wisneski; and her sisters, Melissa Novak and Penny Solomon (Robert).

Barb was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed.

When Covid has abated, there will be a Celebration of Life service in her honor, at church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society in her name would be greatly appreciated. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.