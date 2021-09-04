Henson, Tammy S. 1961-2021 Blue Springs, Mo.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - Tammy Sue Henson, age 60, of Blue Springs, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 3, 2021, at the Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Tammy died due to complications from Covid-19, while on vacation with her family.
Tammy was born on March 27, 1961, in St. Joseph, to Paul and Clara Belle (Chambers) Henson, the seventh of ten children.
Tammy was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Blue Springs, Missouri. She was a dedicated member of her church and loved to tell others about Jesus Christ. She was a woman of God and served him in various ways.
Tammy was preceded in death by her parents; a step father, Elva Cogdill; an infant brother, Larry Paul Henson; an infant sister, Connie Jo Henson; a sister, Mary Jean (George) Ortman, and a brother Danny Ray (April) Henson.
Those left behind to mourn her loss are her four children, son, Jamie Sanderson, Jr., son, Jason Sanderson his wife Jenn and their children, daughter, Lisa Jean Sanderson and her children, daughter, Amy (David) Worley and their children. She also leaves behind four brothers, Tom (Eva), Ernie, Mike (Sharon) and Larry (Rita); along with a sister, Mary. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who loved her deeply.
Tammy's body was flown from Florida, back to Alden-Harrington Funeral Home in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
A burial service followed in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
