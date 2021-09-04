Henson, Sr., Michael E. 1958-2021 Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Eugene Henson, Sr., 63 of Jacksonville, Florida, announce his passing on Aug. 18, 2021, after a long battle with COVID-19.
He was born in St. Joseph Feb. 1, 1958, to Leonard Paul and Clara Belle (Chambers) Henson.
Big Mike attended Lafayette High School. He was married to Sharon Jo Mortimer on March 13, 1978, in Reno, Nevada.
Big Mike dedicated 20 years of service as a Boatswain's Mate in the U.S. Navy including service in Desert Storm in 1990, Persian Gulf War in 1991 and the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993, He received the United Nations Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Southwest Asia Service medal and the Navy Expeditionary medal.
After retiring from the Navy, Mike worked as a shop manager at DG Custom Golf Carts for the last 17 years in Jacksonville.
Big Mike is survived by his wife, Sharon (Babe) Jo; sons, Michael Jr., and Johnathan Louis Henson; grandchildren, Breyana, and Zachary Stilts, Zachariah, Highly, Isaiah, Alexander, and Logan Henson; siblings, Ernie, Tom, Larry (Rita) and Mary Henson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Connie Jo who died in infancy, Mary Jean (George) Ortman and Tammy Henson; infant brother, Larry Paul; and infant daughter, Clara Jean Henson.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Hardage-Giddens Riverside in Jacksonville. Burial followed at Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville where rendering of full military honors followed. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
