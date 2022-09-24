Gene Henson, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri, as a result of an auto accident. He was born Oct. 12, 1935, in St. Joseph, son of Catherine and Phene Henson. He graduated from Easton High School, class of 1954 and Gard Business School. He married Frances Meade on Jan. 24, 1959, in St. Joseph. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving for eight years.

Gene worked for 40 years as a Firefighter for St. Joseph Fire Department and 28 years as a Paramedic for Heartland Hospital. Gene was a long time Boy Scout Troop Leader, volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and was an Instructor for American Red Cross. He enjoyed woodworking, shooting pool, watching TV and bird watching. He also enjoyed his annual fishing trips.

