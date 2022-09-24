Gene Henson, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri, as a result of an auto accident. He was born Oct. 12, 1935, in St. Joseph, son of Catherine and Phene Henson. He graduated from Easton High School, class of 1954 and Gard Business School. He married Frances Meade on Jan. 24, 1959, in St. Joseph. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving for eight years.
Gene worked for 40 years as a Firefighter for St. Joseph Fire Department and 28 years as a Paramedic for Heartland Hospital. Gene was a long time Boy Scout Troop Leader, volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and was an Instructor for American Red Cross. He enjoyed woodworking, shooting pool, watching TV and bird watching. He also enjoyed his annual fishing trips.
Preceding him in death are his parents; grandson, A.J. Adams; and brother-in-law, Clinton Roseberry.
Survivors include wife, Frances Henson, of the home; daughters, Natalie Henson (Shannon Rauch) and Stacie (Scott) Jackson, of St. Joseph; son, Bruce Henson, of Independence, Missouri; granddaughters, Allison (Michael) Sharp and Makayla Lockard; sister-in-law, Margie Roseberry, of St Joseph; four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gene was an organ donor, and his generosity will continue to go on to help others. He has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home and per his wishes, there will be no services.
Memorials are requested to Habitat for Humanity.
Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.