Hensley, Scrooge

DEARBORN, Mo. - Donald Gene "Scrooge" Hensley, 81, of Dearborn, passed away July 13, 2020.
Survived by: children, Cindy (Bruce) Hubbard and Don (Andrea) Hensley; grandchildren, Amy (Jim) Kubly, Nikki (Andy) Heisel, and Spencer Hensley; great-grandson, Creighton Hunter Kubly; brothers, Bobby Lee (Tiddle) Hensley and Jackie (Carole) Hensley; sister, Sissy (Rudy) Fleshman.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home Edgerton
Donations: Alzheimer's Association to help fight Alzheimer's. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.