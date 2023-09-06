Hensley, John F. 1966-2023 Jefferson City, Mo. Sep 6, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - John Franklin Hensley, 57, Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away Sept. 2, 2023.Survivors: wife Zatuilla Nara; daughter, Jacqueline; parents, Kenneth and Joan Hensley; siblings, Nancy Bagnall, Kenneth (Teresa) Hensley, Robyn (Harold) Neth.Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri. Burial: Koger Cemetery, Denver. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the chapel.Memorials: Heifer International, Conservation Federation of Missouri, or Rotary International.Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Hensley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept.7, 2023 Late Notices, Sept.6, 2023 Late Notices, Sept. 5, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo more hotels coming to property near ShoppesMissing DeKalb teen found safeQuikTrip opening set for next summerCameron father sues district in federal courtMan taken to hospital with gunshot wound to legIowa man dies after Nodaway County motorcycle crashTa'Kiya Young's family urges officer's arrest after video shows him killing the pregnant Black womanWeek 2 HS football final scores: Central rolls to 2-0, East Buch gets revengeDowntown liquor, tobacco shop burnsVeteran suffers serious injuries in motorcycle wreck
