Hensley, Iva L. 1940-2021 Dearborn, Mo.

DEARBORN, Mo. - Iva L. "Tiddle" Hensley, 80, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away, Feb. 16, 2021.

She was born on April 28, 1940, to Woodrow Wilson and Betty Lucille Williams in St. Joseph. She grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from North Platte High School in 1959.

On Sept. 10, 1960, she was united in marriage to Bobby Lee Hensley. After their marriage they lived near Dearborn where they made their home. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Her husband, Bobby, preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2021.

Tiddle worked for Westab, American Family Insurance, and at Nash Gas for over 20 years.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dearborn. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching the Chiefs, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Marie Jameson; brothers, James Allen "Oggie" Williams and Lawrence Woodrow "Ozzie" Williams; and her granddaughter, Makenzie.

Tiddle is survived by her sister, Sharon K. Warnke; sons, Bobby (Lisa) Hensley, Kenny (Deloma) Hensley, Jimmy (Stephanie) Hensley; grandchildren, Robbie (Becky), Brenden (Hannah), Courtney (Cody), Jesse, Jacob, Haylie; great-grandchildren, Haddie and Colton; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jackie (Carole) Hensley, Helen "Sissy" (Rudy) Fleshman, and Sharon Williams; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Dearborn Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.