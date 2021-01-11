Hensley, Bobby L. 1932-2021

DEARBORN, Mo. -Bobby Lee Hensley, 88, of Dearborn, passed away, Jan. 8, 2021.

He was born on March 24, 1932, to Samuel C.F. and Dorothy Ellen (Belcher) Hensley in Camden Point, Missouri.

Bobby grew up and attended school in the Dearborn. He then served his country in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War.

On Sept. 10, 1960, he was united in marriage to Iva "Tiddle" Williams.

After their marriage they lived near Dearborn, where they made their home.

He drove a motor grader for over 40 years, working for MODOT for 18 years and retired from Platte County Road and Bridge, after 22 years.

He enjoyed manicuring his yard with his John Deere Mower, keeping his car spotless, and playing country music with his friends. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bobby was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Donald Gene "Scrooge" Hensley; and his granddaughter, Makenzie.

He is survived by: his wife, Tiddle; sons: Bobby (Lisa) Hensley, Kenny (Deloma) Hensley, Jimmy (Stephanie) Hensley; grandchildren: Robbie (Becky), Brenden (Hannah), Courtney (Cody), Jesse, Jacob, Haylie; great-grandchildren, Haddie and Colton; brother, Jackie (Carole) Hensley; sister Helen "Sissy" (Rudy) Fleshman; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Public Viewing: 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Gower, Missouri.

Private Family Burial at Dearborn Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.