Henry, Mary M. Cheney, Kan.

Mary M. Henry

CHENEY, Kan. - Mary M. Henry, Cheney, Kansas, was called to heaven on Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was born in Atchison, Kansas, to Robert and Kathleen Henry.

She graduated from the Mount St. Scholastica Academy, and then from Benedictine College before starting her career that for most of her life was as a business analyst in the health insurance industry in both Kansas City and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Although she led a very humble life, that life was always centered on her Catholic Faith and her love of her St. Elizabeth Ann Seton faith community. This was no more evident than in her close bonds with those in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Music Ministry where she sang in the choir, as she had done in each of the parishes she served throughout her life.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Kathleen Henry.

She is survived by her three brothers, Robert of Canton, Massachusetts, Joseph (and Martha) of Wausau, Wisconsin, and Timothy (and Shanna) of Cheney, Kansas; along with her five nieces and nephews whom she adored.

Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m., March 12, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, preceded by a Rosary at 9:30 a.m.

A memorial has been set up in lieu of flowers for Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Music Ministry Fund. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com.