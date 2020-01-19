Mary Katherine (Ferguson) Henry, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 14, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Feb. 10, 1944, to the late Dr. Chester and Doris (McNabb) Ferguson, in St. Joseph, where she married William C. Henry on June 15, 1963.

He preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 1999.

She owned and operated an antique business in Texas.

After retiring to St. Joseph, she blessed family, loved ones and her church with her friendship and service.

Mary is survived by: daughters, Kathy Fogle and Kelly Voorhies; son, Tom Henry; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Glen Ferguson.

Mrs. Henry has been cremated, under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Memorial service: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Wesley United Methodist Church.

An inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.