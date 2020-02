MERCER, Mo. - Jack Monroe Henry, 65, Mercer, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at a Princeton, Missouri nursing home.

Jack has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.

The family will hold a Memorial celebration of life at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Mercer Community Building, Mercer.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.