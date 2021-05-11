KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Doug Henry, 71, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, Kansas City, Missouri.
Preceded: parents, Raymond Henry and Annette Secor.
Survivors: wife, Bonnie Henry; children: Tara O'Sullivan (Sean), Joshua Henry, Gabriel Henry (Alana); siblings, George Henry, Adele Niedermeyer, Martha Skirvin; granddaughters, Katherine and Margaret O'Sullivan, Gracelyn and Margot Henry, Avery, Arielle, Aliyah, and Afton Henry.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021, St. Elizabeth Parish, Kansas City.
** The Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live https://bit.ly/ STEChurch_School **
Public Graveside Service and Inurnment: 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Benton Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri.
Memorials: St. Elizabeth Parish Capital Campaign, student assistance funds for Tarkio or Brookfield High School. Sending check please memo: Doug Henry Memorial.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
