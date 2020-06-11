OAK GROVE, Mo. -James Joseph Hennig, 92, of Oak Grove, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Oak Grove Nursing & Rehab.

James was born Aug. 26, 1927, in Rowlett, Texas, the son of Frank J. and Margreat (Grellhesl) Hennig.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.

James worked his way up in the hat industry and was published in an encyclopedia as a hat maker.

He enjoyed racing cars as a young adult and gardening.

James was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife of 45 years, Dorthy, in 1997; two sons: Jesse Don Hennig and Charles Wayne Hennig; grandson, Christopher John Hennig; son-in-law, Bill Hyatt; two brothers; and two sisters.

His survivors include: son, Weldon Ray Hennig (Debbie) of Cotton Center, Texas; two daughters, Margaret Hyatt of Burleson, Texas and Angie Pettit (Brian) of Lone Jack, Missouri; five grandsons: Michael Hyatt (Kristen), Jeffery Hyatt (Quy), Matt Hennig, Cameron Pettit, and Ben Pettit; and four great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 15, at Royer Funeral Home, in Oak Grove.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Oak Grove, followed by burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.