Henman, Rilla K. 1938-2020

Rilla Kay Henman, age 82, passed away on Nov. 15, 2020, in St. Joseph.

Rilla Kay is survived by three children, Kelly Lee Garrett, St. Joseph, Scott Roger Henman (Lezli), Wilmington, Ohio, and Ryan Marion Henman (Donna), St. Joseph; five grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be planned after restrictions are lifted and we can gather safely.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Francis Street United Methodist Church, 110 North 12th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501 or Mosaic Life Care - Hospice, 5506 Corporate Drive, Suite 1600, St. Joseph, MO 64507 in Rilla's name.

A full obituary can be seen at; www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.