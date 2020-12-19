Henley, Cora M. 1920-2020

Cora Henley, 100, of St. Joseph, joined her late husband, Malcolm, in heaven on Dec. 16, 2020.

She loved God and her family, with a passion only known by a few fortunate souls.

She leaves behind: her daughter, Carol Brelsford: grandchildren: Laura (Margie), Tracy (Jaime), Lee (Monica) and Vic (Heather); as well as 10 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Malcolm; son-in-law, Darrell; granddaughter, Melanie; and eight siblings.

An inurnment will be held at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Atchison, Kansas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.