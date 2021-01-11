Hendrix, Vanessa R. 1959-2021

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Vanessa Renee' Hendrix of Independence died on Jan. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri, at the age of 61. She lived in Independence with her children and grandchildren.

Vanessa was born on Feb. 2, 1959, at the U.S. Air Force base in Beausejour, Manitoba, to Denzil and Mary Hendrix.

Vanessa was known for her generosity of spirit, selfless love and a smile that lit up a room. She loved her family above all and was always the first person to open her home, her heart or offer her help.

Vanessa's passion in caring for others was apparent in her inability to let anyone go hungry, be cold or go without, many times going without herself instead.

Vanessa was preceded in death by her parents, Denzil and Mary Hendrix.

Vanessa is survived by: her three children and their spouses: son, Shawn Morris and daughters, Sunshine Hanning, Angela Stewart; and spouses, Sarah, Billy, and Jonathon; her granddaughters: Autumn Hanning, Valarie Morris, Elizabeth Stewart; and grandsons, Nathaniel Morris and Benjamin Stewart.

She is also survived by: her younger siblings: Sister, Michelle Fosburgh, brother, Louie Hendrix, and brother-in-law, James Fosburgh of Springfield, Missouri; along with many nieces and nephews.

An online memorial service is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST on Jan. 14, 2021.

Link and info here: www.gatheringus.com/memorial/vanessa-hendrix/6273

All are welcome to celebrate Vanessa's life.

Condolences may be sent to 321 North Tepee Drive Independence, Missouri 64056. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.