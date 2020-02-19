Hendrix, Rodney 1953-2020

Rodney "Rod" Hendrix, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
He was born July 23, 1953, to Ray and Delores (Lemar) Hendrix.
Rod loved watching Chiefs football, motorcycles, working on cars; and his English bulldogs.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Hendrix.
Survivors include: sons, Neil Hendrix (Kaci) and Ryan Hendrix; daughters: Falon Hendrix, Shelly Metzinger (Craig) and Rachel Culvert; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother, Delores Hendrix; brothers: Leroy Hendrix (Regina), Lynn Hendrix and Michael Hendrix (Debra).
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.