MOUND CITY, Mo. -Elsie "Nadine" Showalter Hendrix passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Nadine was born April 22, 1919, in Holt County, Missouri, to Ralph Abraham Showalter and Bessie Lee Edwards Showalter.

She graduated from Chillicothe Business School and landed a job with Time Magazine, Chicago, where she met the father of her children. Her shorthand, typing, and organizational skills led her to many career opportunities through the years.

Nadine loved her family and friends. Gatherings, large and small, were very important and close to her heart. Singing in the church choir, Sweet Adelines, and jam sessions with her husband of 49 years "Hank" was her favorite activity. Nadine loved music! She was a proud member of DAR, Daughters of the American Revolution, and a life-long member of Wyatt Park Christian Church. She believed in God and Jesus Christ as her Savior. She will be missed!

In addition to her parents, Nadine was preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Lynette Modlin Carlisle; infant son, Roger Lee Fletchall; sisters, Darlene LaBorde, Betty Langosch, Beverly Beeney, Peggy Snyder, Barbara Ann Showalter; brothers, Ralph W. Showalter, Lynn Showalter, Kirk Showalter; and stepmother, Johnnie Belle Veazey Showalter.

Survivors include: husband, W. Harold "Hank" Hendrix; son, Douglas Fletchall (Leslee); stepsons, Brent Hendrix and Dana Hendrix; sisters, Mary Howes, Connie Renne (Virgil), Deborah Showalter-Johnson (Bradley), Donna Barratt (Calvin), Cindy Showalter; brother Terry Showalter (Diana); granddaughters, Stefanie Tucker (Chris), Monica Motes, Cynthia Brown (Mark); grandson, Carl Modlin; stepgrandsons, Mark Hendrix (Ashley), Luke Hendrix (Rachel), and Tim Hendrix; step-granddaughter, Lindsay Hendrix; as well as many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials are requested to be sent to your favorite charity in Nadine's name. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.