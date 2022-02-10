Delores Ann Hendrix, 90 years of age, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, with her family by her side. Heaven will be smiling as Delores greets her family and friends who are waiting to welcome her to her new home.
Delores was born on March 22, 1931, to Robert Earl Lemar and Jaunita (Miller) Lamar at home near Bigelow, Missouri. She graduated from Craig High School in Craig, Missouri, in 1949 and then attended Gard Secretarial School in St. Joseph.
On Sept. 17, 1950, Delores married Richard Ray Hendrix of Mound City, Missouri, and they made their home in St. Joseph. Delores was a member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church and in 2000 they renewed their marriage vows there with a host of relatives and friends in a beautiful ceremony. They had a loving marriage and Ray passed away on Feb. 15, 2011. To this union there were born four sons.
She was an accomplished seamstress, making the boys' clothes when they were younger. She loved working in her garden, with flowers, sewing, bowling and doing genealogy of her and Ray's family. Delores worked at J.C. Penney's for 26 years, retiring in 1993.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one son. Rodney Dean Hendrix passed away on Feb. 15, 2020.
The survivors are her sons, Raymond Leroy (Regina) Hendrix of Ocala, Florida, Robert Lynn Hendrix of St. Joseph, Michael Allan (Debra) Hendrix of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Jeanne Young of Mound City, and two brothers, Earl (Bub) Lamar of Topeka, Kansas, and Wayne (Ardelle) Lemar of Onalaska, Wisconsin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her greatly and special friend, Robert Simpson, of St. Joseph.
Farewell Services 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
