Brayden Gage Hendrix, 17, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 1, 2005, in St. Joseph. He liked to play video games, and was an avid basketball fan.
Brayden was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Lisa Ann Jagodzinski-Palmer; paternal grandmother, Patricia Hendrix; paternal grandfather, Floyd Duane Hendrix.
Survivors include, mother, Samantha Jagodzinski; father, William Hendrix; brothers, Dayton and Kaiden Hendrix; sister, Jersee Jagodzinski; and brother, Bentlee Jagodinzski; maternal grandfather, Jimmy Jagodzinski; and his girlfriend, Chaos Powers.
Funeral services and public livestream: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Brayden Hendrix memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or the online funeral fund found on his obituary.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
