Hendrix, Bill 1932-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Joseph William "Bill" Hendrix, 87, passed away, June 3, 2020.

Bill was born Dec. 4, 1932, in Topeka, Kansas, to Joseph Marshall and Mona (Eslinger) Hendrix.

He married Mildred (Millie) Wales on June 6, 1951.

Bill was in the United States Army, serving in the Signal Corp in Germany.

He was a salesman in Industrial Communications, until his retirement.

Bill held a first class radiotelephone operator's license for 70 years, and was a Ham Radio operator.

He also had a private pilot license.

Bill served as Pastor at the Pattonsburg United Methodist Church and Heath Chapel Church for five years, and as Chaplin for the Missouri Veteran's Home and American Legion.

Bill was highly active in the community. He was a member and former secretary of Vincil Lodge # 62, AF & AM, Elmer Ellis Post # 33, VFW, the 40 & 8 Club and was the communications director for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

He is preceded by his parents, Marshall and Mona Hendrix and brother, Robert Hendrix.

Survivors: wife, Millie, of the home; sons, Steve (Carol) Hendrix and Stan (Sandy) Hendrix, both of Cameron; daughter, Brenda (Randy) Wickham of London, Kentucky; five grandchildren: Aaron (Carrie) Wickham, Christopher (Amanda) Hendrix, Matthew (Kristen) Wickham, Holly (Isaac) McNutt and Robyn (Sean) Rank; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Cameron United Methodist Church.

Visitation: prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Burial: following the funeral service.

Memorial Fund: Cameron UMC Building Fund.

Arrangements by Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.