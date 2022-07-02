David C. Hendrickson, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
He was born in Webster City, Iowa, May 17, 1935, (Sytendde Mai) to Casper Lewis and Stella (Quam) Hendrickson. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from high school in Kamrar, Iowa.
David attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa and graduated with a B.A. in Agriculture Business. He received his Master's in Business at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
David worked for Full-O-Pep Foods (Quaker Oats) in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Waterloo Corrugated Box in Waterloo, Iowa and Weyerhauser Box Co (Mead Corrugated Box) in St. Joseph as Sales Manager for 14 years, until retirement. He was an Army Veteran.
David met his wife, Anita (Fouts) in Ames and they celebrated 62 years of marriage June 19, 2022.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Lauren; and grandson, Joseph Lockert.
He is survived by: his wife, Anita; children, Mark (Mindy) of Waterloo, Stuart (Jaci) of Crestwood, Missouri and Sarah Lockert (Mike) of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren: Olivia (Casson) Campbell of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Nick Lockert of Tampa, Florida, Paige Hendrickson of North Liberty, Iowa and Mattie Hendrickson of Waterloo, Luke and Auggie Hendrickson of Crestwood, Missouri; and great-granddaughter, Laura Anita Campbell of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Dave cherished a well lived life, especially times spent with family above all. His "free time" was spent gardening, golfing, sailing, skiing, scuba diving, watching sports, the theater, travel, classical music, good food and wine. All of these shared with family and friends were priceless.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Ashland United Methodist Church.
Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests contributions to the charity of the donor's choice in David's name.
