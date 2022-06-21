HUNTLEY, Ill. - After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Thomas E. Hendren died on June 16, 2022.
Tom was born on Jan. 24, 1949, to Clarence and Josephine (Duven) Hendren in Chicago, Illinois.
After graduating from high school in 1967, Tom joined the Navy. He served during the Viet Nam war years 1967 to 1969 as an aviation machinist's mate third class. He was medically retired from the Navy in 1969.
Tom married Deanna Lombardo on Oct. 6, 1979.
Tom resumed his education in the mid 80's and received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1987 from the University of Chicago and a Master of Science degree in 1989 from National Louis College of Education.
Tom worked at several animal health manufacturing facilities in Illinois, Kansas City, Kansas, Fort Dodge, Iowa and St. Joseph in Supply Chain Management and Senior Manager in Production Planning. He retired in 2014 from Boeringer Inglheim in St. Joseph. He returned to Illinois with his wife December of 2014 and was a resident of Del Webb/Sun City Huntley, Illinois.
In his younger years Tom enjoyed playing his guitar and banjo. Hel also enjoyed skiing in the winter. A favorite pastime of the whole family was camping. Since retiring Tom and Deanna camped down south during the winter months. His favorite sport was swimming. He belonged to the Stingray Swim Club at Del Webb. Tom was a member of St. Mary Church in Huntley and was a 4th degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Deanna (Lombardo) Hendren; his two daughters, Danielle (William) Kreke and Marielle (Mark) Nelson; his two grandsons, Brandon and Quinton Nelson; his siblings, Steven (Corba) Hendren, Carol (James) Wolf, David (Winnie) Hendren, Barbara (James) Wilson, Deborah (Charles) Gustafson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, June 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to time of Mass 10 a.m. all at St. Mary Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley.
