Terrell Joseph Henderson, 22, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born Oct. 5, 1998, in St. Joseph, son of Melanie and Oliver Henderson.

He graduated from Central High School class of 2017 and Missouri Western State University. He served in the United States Marine Corp. Terrell loved to "work out" all the time, and anything basketball, playing and watching.

Survivors include, father, Oliver (Alicia) Henderson; mother, Melanie (Tony) Boydston, St. Joseph; twin brother, Tyson Henderson; brother, Tariq Henderson; sister, Aliya Henderson, of St. Joseph; paternal grandmother, Anna Williams, of St. Joseph; paternal grandfather, Oliver Henderson Sr.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Private family graveside services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.