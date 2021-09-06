Henderson, Robert E. 1932-2021 Palatine, Ill.

PALATINE, Ill. - Robert was born Feb. 14, 1932 in Dearborn, Missouri, and he passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Long Grove, Illinois.
Robert was the beloved husband of Martha Lois Henderson (Nee Todd); loving father of Joan (Joe) Froelich and Lynn (Mike) Vander Weit; loving grandfather of Cole Munson, Joey Froelich Jr. and Jessica Froelich; dear son of the late Leon and Deva (nee Sampson) Henderson; fond brother of the late Leon (Anna) Henderson Jr. and dear uncle and cousin, to many family members and friends.
Robert was a Korean War Veteran, having served as an infantry soldier in the United States Army in Korea. He received numerous medals for bravery, including two Bronze Battle Stars and the Purple Heart, for injuries sustained.
Bob was a member of the Christian Church of Arlington Heights, VFW Post 981 in Arlington Heights, IL and American Legion Palatine Post 690. You would often see him in the Arlington Heights Memorial Day and 4th of July Parades. You could also see him for many years serving corn on the cob at the American Legion booth for the 4th of July celebration in Palatine or at other volunteer events.
Bob graduated from Dekalb, Missouri high school and graduated college from DePaul University in Chicago. He started working for Quaker Oats in 1953, and retired with 41 years of service.
He married his wife, Martha Lois Todd, April 10, 1954, and they lived in St. Joseph until 1969.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated for the Christian Church of Arlington Heights, 333 W. Thomas Street, Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004.
The visitation for Robert Ewell Henderson, 89, of Palatine since 1969, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, Illinois 60067.
The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine.
Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights with military honors.
If you aren't able to attend the funeral in person, below is the Funeral service streaming link: webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/59782.
For information, contact the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
